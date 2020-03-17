No resident of Kinshasa has so far been infected with the virus. But the health authorities have already warned that the city is under a strong threat of internal spread if the measures are not strictly observed by the population.

Since the announcement of the first case in the DRC on March 10, cases confirmed so far have come from outside sources, according to health officials.

By Xinhua

Health minister Eteni Longondo on Tuesday confirmed a fourth positive coronavirus case in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

According to the minister, the patient, a 34-year-old Congolese returning from the United States via France, is already receiving the appropriate care since his isolation early in the morning on Tuesday by the response team.

The announcement of this case comes just after the confirmation of a first case a few days ago. All confirmed cases have so far been interned at the Sino-Congolese Friendship Hospital in the N'djili commune, located on the outskirts of Kinshasa, the capital city.

President Felix Tshisekedi is expected to conduct an emergency meeting Tuesday with members of the government to assess the coronavirus epidemic, and come up with measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Last Friday, the Congolese head of state asked members of the government to take clear measures to prevent and manage this health crisis during this period.

