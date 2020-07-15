Beware of toxic chemicals in sanitisers

By Alunga Kissa

Coronavirus pandemic has increased the need for access to hand-sanitisers and disinfectant products for both healthcare professionals and the public worldwide. When produced and used correctly, these products are safe and effective. However, wrong formulations and improper use of these products could result in life-threatening effects.

Cases of fatal methanol poisoning caused by drinking adulterated locally distilled alcohol in Uganda was reported in 2017. And this year, three deaths and one person permanently blinded because of drinking hand sanitisers intoxicated with methanol, has been reported in the US.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has identified several hand sanitisers that have tested positive for methanol that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin.

FDA and other authorities are warning consumers and healthcare providers that they have seen a sharp increase in hand sanitiser products that are labelled to contain ethanol (also known as ethyl alcohol), but rather have tested positive for methanol contamination.

Methanol is an industrial solvent, which should never be accepted as an active ingredient for hand sanitisers and must not be used due to its toxic effects. Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, chest pain, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

Consumers are reminded to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating; and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing their nose.

If soap and water are not readily available, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend consumers to use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser that contains at least 60 per cent ethanol or 70 per cent isopropanol.

Hand sanitisers can also be tempting to children because they may be packaged in colourful bottles, with sweet smells. Young children can get alcohol poisoning by swallowing just a few squirts of hand sanitizer.

Therefore, much more vigilance is required in the public and by the responsible authorities such as Uganda National Bureau of Standards, National Drug Authority, and Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development over counterfeit hand sanitisers that have flooded the market.

To reduce improper use and prevent unnecessary chemical exposures, users should:

Always read and follow directions on the label. l Use only water at room temperature for dilution (unless stated otherwise on the label).

Wear eye and skin protection material.

Ensure adequate ventilation is available.

Store chemical products out of the reach of children.

Avoid mixing chemical products. Never mix bleach with other household cleaners. Bleach can become a dangerous gas if mixed with other household cleaners such as ammonia.