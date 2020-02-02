By Victoria Nyeko

As I write this article on the morning of Wednesday, January 29, there is yet to be any official communication from the Ministry of Health (MoH) in regards to Uganda’s preparedness to deal with the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) that has been reported in more than 17 countries.

Members of Parliament (MPs), during Tuesday afternoon’s plenary session, called on MoH to be more proactive and provide information and precautionary measures to Ugandans.

At the time, according to the MoH twitter handle, Health minister Ruth Aceng was in Barcelona, Spain, to attend the Global Forum on Childhood Pneumonia. But there is supposed to be a team and structure at the ministry to issue guidelines to Ugandans on what to do, or not, in the face of the virus that is spreading like wildfire. Instead, the ministry was silent, with no official information, neither on TV, radio stations, newspapers nor social media.

There is a risk of 2019-nCoV reaching Uganda. The virus has now reached Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Several airlines operate daily between Dubai and Entebbe airport. Between April 2018 and March 2019, more than 90,000 passengers travelled on this route.

The first case of 2019-nCoV was reported in Dubai on Wednesday morning, according to the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health and Prevention. The 2019-nCoV disease was diagnosed in a four-member Chinese family returning from a short holiday in Wuhan City, China.

Although the 2019-nCoV death toll in China continues soaring, the United Arab Emirates authorities quickly pointed out that “all family members were in a stable condition and the situation is contained as precautionary measures in dealing with infected cases is being strictly followed.”

Different countries have confirmed having cases of the deadly virus. They include Australia, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Tibet and Taiwan, among others.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the new strain of 2019-nCoV that first emerged in Wuhan in January 2020, is easily spread through air, coughs, common colds, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and also Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SAR).

The incubation period of 2019-nCoV is between two to 14 days, making it very highly contagious. WHO warns of signs being fever, cough, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties, kidney failure that can lead to death.

According to a Chinese authorities’ announcement on January 29, the 2019-nCoV death toll was more than 130, at least 6,000 cases had been reported and 1,239 patients were in critical condition.

According to Nanshan Zhong, the head of a national team of Chinese respiratory experts set up for the control and prevention of 2019-nCoV, there are two most effective keys to tackle the epidemic 1) early detection 2) early isolation.

On Monday, January 28, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health and Public Health Institute issued a statement detailing a government response and precaution mechanisms against 2019-nCoV.

They included 1) Government working with WHO and Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) successfully setting up a national emergency committee coordinating with airline, Ministry Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Ministry of Tourism 2) MoH successfully setting up a standby medical technical team facilitating 2019-nCoV monitoring and response 3) Provision for timely up-to-date public information to raise awareness such as washing hands regularly, avoid shaking hands and cooking meat thoroughly.

Closer to home, a Kenyan student returning from China was reported to be showing signs of having 2019-nCoV. The Kenyan ministry of health issued a communication to raise public awareness.

In Kigali, the Rwanda Biometric Centre Epidemic Rapid Response (RBCRR) team was quickly deployed at Kigali International Airport, working 24/7 to identify, isolate travellers suspected of having 2019-nCoV.

Government of Rwanda Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation also issued 2019-nCoV public travel advisory. In Uganda, we pray that soon government wakes up gives this virus the attention it deserves.