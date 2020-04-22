Here’s why Parliament has to continue sitting despite lockdown

By IBRAHIM MANZIL

Many Ugandans have been asking a very legitimate question; why does Parliament continue to sit despite the Covid-19 lockdown?

First, it should be stated that Parliament stands shoulder to shoulder with the citizens of Uganda during these difficult times, and will continue to play its part unwaveringly, in supporting national efforts to fight Covid-19.

Parliament takes the concerns raised in good faith, and appreciates the public’s genuine interest in the safety and wellbeing of its members and staff.

However, in the midst of this crisis, there are important legal and constitutional requirements that Parliament needs to fulfil to ensure first, that the economy doesn’t experience a total shutdown and, secondly, that government

gets the resources required to implement measures against the pandemic.

Something that couldn’t be postponed, for instance, is the recently enacted Shs304b Supplementary Appropriation Act 2020, funds required to kick-start the critical healthcare and logistical interventions to fortify the war against Covid-19.

It is important to note that responsibility to appropriate funds to run all activities of government rests with Parliament.

Secondly, is the Budget process, which has critical timelines as dictated in the Constitution and the Public Finance Management Act (as amended in 2015).

Section 13(3) the Act requires the Minister of Finance, on behalf of the president, to lay before Parliament Proposed Budget for FY2020/2021 by April 1. The Budget Estimates opens door to an elaborate legal process that includes transmitting the Estimates to the Committee on Budget, where all Sectoral Committees share their input on the necessary adjustments required to ensure it fits within the resource envelope.

Section 14 of the Act requires Parliament to pass the Budget by May 31, in time for the start of the new Financial Year.

In keeping with the public safety measures undertaken by government, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, announced several interventions to ensure that members and staff of Parliament are safe. The measures include scaling down staff’s

physical presence at Parliament to only about 5 per cent. These work in shifts to deliver critical services.

Most critically and in keeping with the plan to pass the Budget in time, the Speaker has reduced the number of MPs sitting on the Budget Committee to a maximum of five, These will have to fulfil their duties fast but thoroughly, so that by end of this week, the Budget is passed.

This will give way for Parliament to go on Recess.

In the process of considering the Appropriations Bill, the House has a right to suspend some rules to speed up the process. In expediting the consideration of the Bill, the House will use Rule 152(h), which grants the presiding officer the right to effect the adjustments.

Parliament has also escalated social distancing and all recommended safety measures to guard against Covid-19.

There are also untruths on social media that Parliament intends to financially facilitate MPs to fight the pandemic. No such idea has been entertained by Parliament.

Covid-19 is a unique threat to Uganda and to humanity as a whole and we should, therefore, fight through all fronts to ensure human progress is not torpedoed as we continue with our assault against the pandemic.

We should ensure that our economy and government doesn’t grind to a halt, and that we keep our heads afloat as we swim to the shores of healing and revival.

