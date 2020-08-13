It’s time to open our worship places

By Aol Betty Ocan

Covid-19 has erased some of the societal morals that united us. Uganda is a God-fearing nation, but unfortunately, due to the lockdown, the citizens of our great country cannot gather to seek God’s intervention, the devil is taking dominance. If people do not worship God together, they are spiritually derailed. We cannot allow the devil to rule over us. It’s now four months since places of worship in Uganda were closed.

Government has continued to keep silent.

The Opposition in Parliament demands for the immediate opening of places of worship in Uganda after a series of months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Uganda is eminently shocked by government remaining hell-bent on not commenting on the fate of opening religious institutions.

First, it must be noted that Uganda’s Motto is ‘For God and My Country.’ This, therefore, implies that God shall always guide us through tough times like these. This is the time we must be deep in prayer, repentance, forgiveness and acts of building the church and God’s/Allah’s Kingdom. The act of government keeping places of worship closed has a spiritual and overly negative implication on the country and its stability.

The Bible says in Jeremiah 1:16, “I will punish my people because they have sinned; they have abandoned me, have offered sacrifices to other gods and have made idols and worshiped them.” As leaders we should not invite the wrath of God upon us. Notably, it is important to learn lessons from neighbouring countries on the process they are taking to return to normalcy.

Rwanda, for example, resolved to reopen places of worship. US President Donald Trump on May 22 declared religious services essential. It is also evident that President Museveni has formerly called for national prayers at State House in which the congregation was ably managed. This can also be applicable to churches and mosques.

Taking cognisance of the above fact, churches may be used as a channel for proper sensitisation of the masses. When people are going through hard times, they need encouragement from the church. History reminds us of the times of Ebola, where places of worship remained open with strict adherence to standard operating procedures.

Advertisement

Regrettably, the institutions of worship remain closed while NRM politicians are gathering masses in the electoral period.

The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng and counterparts, including the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Prof Ephraim Kamuntu, have been cited for such conduct without any effort to disperse the crowds that gathered around them.

Further, the NRM party structures are holding meetings in churches without due regard to the SOPs. The President in conjunction with his scientists downplay this question with actual knowledge and magnitude of its importance.

Government should open places of worship in a bid to return to normalcy and also encourage the continuous observance of the Ministry of Health guidelines on Covid19. As much as some churches have resorted to preaching using TVs and radios, these are applicable to a few, given people in rural areas do not have electricity.

Religious leaders should adhere SOPs. Places of worship should enforce strict observance of social distancing. As an adhoc measure, worship time may be adjusted to make services shorter. Government must also dialogue with stakeholders, including the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda to come up with other appropriate measures.