By ROSA MALANGO

Her name is Rahma. She owns a tiny hair salon along a main road in the centre of Nakawa Division, east of the capital

Kampala. Every morning she would wake up early to get her children ready for school and then she would head to her salon to set up the day’s customers.

Her salon was not the busiest in Uganda’s bustling capital city, but the small earnings she made from braiding and styling women’s hair in her neighbourhood was enough to feed and clothe her children and pay their school fees. That was before Covid-19.

On March 21, Uganda confirmed its first case of Covid-19 and since then cases have been on the rise. To contain spread of the deadly virus, the Government of Uganda, like many around the world, mandated strict

lockdown measures to ensure the safety of its residents and the refugees it hosts.

The unprecedented health threat of Covid-19 pandemic, the likes of which the world has not seen in over 100 years, has severe implications on vital systems and on the lives of the most vulnerable people in Uganda. While the health effects of the disease are clear, however, the unintended consequences of the pandemic are just as dangerous.

Mothers who ordinarily travel into urban centres to sell goods to customers can no longer leave their neighbourhoods due to travel restrictions, resulting in devastating loss of income for their families. Refugees and asylum seekers living in cramped spaces are now sitting ducks for the possible spread of the virus.

People with existing chronic health conditions may be forced to wait longer than usual for lifesaving care as scarce healthcare resources are diverted to the Covid-19 response, putting them at greater risk.

The protection of children, particularly girls and young women, is compromised the longer they are out of school as they are exposed to the possibility of child marriage, exploitation and teen pregnancy.

Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. Thus, it is upon this background that the UN, in partnership with Government of Uganda, NGOs and Uganda Red Cross Society, have developed the $324.7 million UN Emergency Appeal to Respond to Covid-19 and its impact in Uganda targeting 12.8 million people.

The UN Appeal is a multi-sectoral plan to complement the government’s Covid-19 preparedness and response plan from April to September, focusing on the direct mitigation and response to the outbreak.

This emergency appeal will address the impact of the pandemic on vulnerable Ugandans, including the elderly, disabled, women and girls, refugees, migrants and those displaced by natural disasters. Immediate interventions

for the next eight weeks will be prioritised as urgently required to mitigate against immediate effects of the crisis and are presented alongside interventions that address longerterm impacts over the next six months.

The appeal involving 15 UN agencies, eight international and 11 national NGOs will focus on five thematic areas: healthcare, food, nutrition and income generation; social services; refugees and displacement, and reinvigoration