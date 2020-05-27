By Editor

Two killings reported last week demonstrate that criminals have not been cowed by coronavirus. Neither has the lockdown, a measure aimed at controlling the spread of Covid-19, stopped wrong elements from committing crime.

Rogers Eyapi, a medical data records officer at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital in Mbale, and Felix Cheptoek, a businessman in Kapchorwa, are part of this month’s crime statistics.

Eyapi’s body was found outside his home after he was reportedly hit with a blunt object on his face while Cheptoek was reportedly gunned down by unknown assailants. Both incidents are being investigated by police.

The two incidents bring to focus the need to remain vigilant and ensure citizens are safe. While activities have been slow across the country during the lockdown, crime has not stopped. Though we do not have data indicating an increase in crime during the lockdown, some people are taking advantage of restricted movements and closed facilities to carry out illegal and deadly activities.

The cited killings are not isolated. They highlight what is happening in different parts of the country. Incidents that have not been reported to police or highlighted by the media often pass unnoticed. Similarly, other crimes such as assaults of various kinds, including physical and sexual as well as robberies are happening. As news reports show, domestic violence remains prevalent, more so during the lockdown and with it, lives have been lost.

However, while police have not released data for the last two months, media reports on crime have been low during the last two months probably because of the curfew and a greater presence of police on the streets. This is further reinforced by the recently released 2019 Crime and Traffic Road Safety Report, which showed that crime rate in the country has dropped to the lowest since 2014. However, deaths due to homicide have continued to rise.

While such reports give an indicator of the state of the country’s safety, it also helps authorities respond better to crime. What is important is to be prepared to deal with these crimes.

