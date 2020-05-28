Plan for better public transport

The issue: Easing lockdown Our view: Let us not be in a hurry to ease the lockdown without proper planning. Removing some of the road blocks to ease traffic flow as has been done is good, but not adequate.

By Editor

On May 26, after being under lockdown for more than two months, private car owners were allowed to drive with or without the Ministry of Transport stickers. All they have to do is wear a facemask and at least carry half capacity of the car.

This is one of the measures that were announced by the President to ease the lockdown that was set in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Among other measures was the closing of education institutions, non-essential businesses and suspending of public transport. These, just like the private cars, are set to be eased back gradually on set dates announced by the President in his last Covid-19 update to the nation.

But if the experience of Tuesday is anything to go by, then it is clear that even as the lockdown is eased, practical measures and solutions need to be taken to avoid confusion and congestion on the roads, which could even end up undoing all the positive achievements that has been attained in the past two months - mainly preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The traffic jam that was manifested on our roads on Tuesday should not be ignored. Incidentally, because of traffic congestion on the road, many motorists, failed to make it home before the 7pm curfew time and some had their cars impounded by police.

However, if this is what happened with only private cars being allowed to operate on the road, what then should we expect when public transport comprising buses, coasters, mini-buses and taxis resume operations come June 4 as announced by the President?

Will the 7pm curfew rules still be met or will impounding of vehicles be the new normal? How about social distancing? How will the inevitable congestion, especially at the city centre, be contained?

Yes, masks are now being worn but what about other measures such as frequent hand-washing and use of sanitisers? What about the increasing number of pedestrians who walk with no sense of caution? Shall we ignore this simply because they are wearing masks?