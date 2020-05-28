Home OpEd Editorial Plan for better public transport Thursday May 28 2020 Some of the taxi vans that operate in Uganda. File photo In Summary The issue: Easing lockdownOur view: Let us not be in a hurry to ease the lockdown without proper planning. Removing some of the road blocks to ease traffic flow as has been done is good, but not adequate. Advertisement By Editor On May 26, after being under lockdown for more than two months, private car owners were allowed to drive with or without the Ministry of Transport stickers. All they have to do is wear a facemask and at least carry half capacity of the car. This is one of the measures that were announced by the President to ease the lockdown that was set in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Among other measures was the closing of education institutions, non-essential businesses and suspending of public transport. These, just like the private cars, are set to be eased back gradually on set dates announced by the President in his last Covid-19 update to the nation.But if the experience of Tuesday is anything to go by, then it is clear that even as the lockdown is eased, practical measures and solutions need to be taken to avoid confusion and congestion on the roads, which could even end up undoing all the positive achievements that has been attained in the past two months - mainly preventing the spread of coronavirus. The traffic jam that was manifested on our roads on Tuesday should not be ignored. Incidentally, because of traffic congestion on the road, many motorists, failed to make it home before the 7pm curfew time and some had their cars impounded by police.However, if this is what happened with only private cars being allowed to operate on the road, what then should we expect when public transport comprising buses, coasters, mini-buses and taxis resume operations come June 4 as announced by the President? Will the 7pm curfew rules still be met or will impounding of vehicles be the new normal? How about social distancing? How will the inevitable congestion, especially at the city centre, be contained? Yes, masks are now being worn but what about other measures such as frequent hand-washing and use of sanitisers? What about the increasing number of pedestrians who walk with no sense of caution? Shall we ignore this simply because they are wearing masks? Let us not be in a hurry to ease the lockdown without proper planning. Removing some of the road blocks to ease traffic flow as has been done is good. However, as we wait for more innovative ways to improve the public transport system in the country, including reconstructing the Old Taxi Park and repairing of some roads, there is need for other practical measures to be put in place to improve people’s movement. This is where government should focus its attention. Advertisement In the headlines Scientists to decide fate of 2021 polls - Museveni Major electoral activities have reportedly been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Scientists researching type of coronavirus in Uganda The death rate of the patients in other countries, specifically in Europe, is also high Banks to close at 2pm to allow staff beat curfew LDUs assault traffic policeman, detain him Seeta traffic police officer was knocked by judge MPs want curfew time adjusted Angry US protests over police killing of black man Uganda registers 28 new cases of COVID-19