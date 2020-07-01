Smooth transfer of power in Malawi is great

By Simon Njaye Kizito

Malawi is one of the African country to exhibit political maturity evidenced by the smooth transfer of power. Former president Peter Mutharika handed over power to Opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera after the annulment of the May 2019 and re-run elections held on June 22, where Dr Chakwera emerged victorious with 59 per cent of votes.

The Malawian scenario may have some far-reaching consequences for other ruling political leaders in Africa, who do not want to relinquish power when defeated. The same applies to despotic and dictatorial leaders, who want to stick to power for decades or even want to die in power by exploiting the masses they lead.

The political wind of change on the African continent will blow from Malawi to other African countries. The power and fundamental human rights of the people using the ballot should be respected and their wishes granted to enable them to elect the leaders of their choice..

As Africa still grapples with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the possibility of it escalating during the second wave of the outbreak in the last quarter of this year, other African countries are preparing to go for elections to elect their leaders under scientific methods of carrying out campaigns and elections.

This is where the leaders and the voters are expected to observe the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Candidates are expected to use digital technology and social media for campaigns.

Uganda is expected to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on February 2021. It is expected to use, for the first time, a scientific model throughout the electoral processes to elect their political leaders.

The outbreak of Covid-19 worldwide has changed the way things are supposed to be done - from the normal as we know it to the new normal world is grappling with. This may be a blessing in disguise as it offers opportunities for all global systems to be more integrated and harmonised so as to efficiently and effectively scale up and increase their functioning capabilities.

The Science of Things and You (SoT&Y) in all disciplines, including but not limited to politics, may be a new phenomenon in the world, which is likely to catalyse faster development in developing countries with more aid and funding from developed countries.