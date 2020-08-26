Destitute boxers get training equipment

By DAVID S. MUKOOZA

Even though gyms and arenas are still under lock and key, and sports still suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, athletes must train to keep fit and healthy.

This is why Boxing For Sensitization, a non-profit that empowers the youths through promoting hard work and eradication of drug abuse, distributed training equipment to over 50 upcoming boxers.

Realise potential

While handing over the package that included gloves, pads, vests and pants, head gears, chest guards, Nesta Sabiiti, one of the leaders at the camp said this will help the novices realise their potential and pursue their dreams.

“We cannot thank enough BetOnfor this high quality equipment and for supporting this noble cause,” Sabiiti said.

BetOn, a sports betting company, is the donor of the equipment.

Sabiiti said that the donation is a blessing because most of the youths they are supporting are under privileged and cannot even afford the basics of life.

Solomon Kajura, BetOn managing director commended Boxing for Sensitization for reforming destitute youths, through boosting their talents and blocking them from vices like drug abuse.

Impressive skills

“I am impressed by the skills of the youth here and we hope to work closely with them in future,” said Herbert Lule, an avid boxing fan and BetOn head of product and sales.

Advertisement

In 2018 UNAIDS funded a project with the Uganda Boxing Federation to sensitise boxers about HIV/Aids.

Boxers, coaches and their families have been tested and counselled free. Boxing for Sensitization can only be a good partner in nurturing good future national team players for the Bombers squad.