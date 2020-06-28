Akankwasa rues lockdown, ICC tourney postponement

By DARREN ALLAN KYEYUNE

Athletes and sports teams were hurt in unequal measure when the world folded meekly into the unforgiving palms of the coronavirus pandemic.

Injured stars had time to recover and return in time to resume activity with FC Barcelona’s striker Luis Suarez as the best example.

Yet, others rued the unexpected lull as it halted winning streaks for teams, some trophy parties delayed while other individuals had hit some desired form. Frank Akankwasa hoped he would cement a place in the senior national men’s cricket team - The Cricket Cranes following exploits in the warm-ups during tours of Qatar and India.

But the postponement of events particularly the second round of the ICC World Cup Challenge League (WCCL) B means the youngster may need another perfect craft to impress the jury.

“I had just got my first serious stint with the senior team. I had already picked form and wanted to improve myself as a player,” the youngster said.

Global meet in Kampala

Uganda was due to host five other countries Kenya, Bermuda, Jersey, Hong Kong and Italy from August 3-13 in the pathway to the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.

“So that August tournament in Lugogo or Kyambogo would have helped me a lot,” the all-rounder stated. Akankwasa picked a total of 10 wickets while averaging 20 and 36 runs over the Middle East and the sub-continent respectively.