Sand Cranes stars miss Fufa cash due to inactive bank accounts

KAMPALA- A couple of the national beach soccer team - Sand Cranes - stars are heart-broken after missing out on the $300 (about Shs1.1m) bonus payment by Fufa last week.

Like the federation had cleared the Cranes and KCCA standing bonus pledges, they extended the aid to the 20-man delegation that traveled to Dar es salaam in December 2019 for the annual Copa Dar es Salaam tourney.

“I made the requisition for all the Sand Cranes stars to get $300 (about Shs1.1m) but I’m surprised that some of the monies have bounced back due to their bank accounts being dormant,” revealed national teams’ deputy manager Paul Mukatabala yesterday.

He added; I have advised those that have faced the problem to go to their respective banks and open up their accounts again.”

The former SC Villa and Cranes midfielder also disclosed that apart from the players, the technical team and other officials were given an amount slightly higher.

“That was a kind gesture from Fufa because we didn’t expect it now,” said Uganda Beach Soccer Association boss Deo Mutabazi.

Beyond the selected bailout, Mutabazi says they are planning to extend aid to the stranded club players that have made their plight known. “We have a grand plan as the governing association to map a way out to help the league players but the lockdown has restricted us. Let us see what happens in our scheduled Thursday meeting,” he added.

Uganda finished second thus bagging silver in a six-nation tourney played on a round robin format.