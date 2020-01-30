St Noa Girls win Elite Schools Championship

By GEORGE KATONGOLE

St Noa Girls School Zzana have emerged as the champions of the second edition of the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Elite Schools Championship with a narrow 1-0 win over Gadhafi Integrated Academy at Old Kampala school grounds. St Noa emerged winners of the round robin format to top with 11 points, one better than Uganda Martyrs HS Rubaga.

St Noa, who are emerging as a sports powerhouse with key performances in netball and basketball, had beaten Kawempe Muslim 2-1 in an earlier game to set them on course on victory.

A subsequent 1-0 in their final game enabled them to claim the title. Gadhafi were cautious in their approach barely attacking St Noa and it took a well delivered direct free kick from Mastula Nakku to break the deadlock in the second half of the 30-minute game.

But the sweetest victory was over the dominant Kawempe that defeated them 1-0 last year courtesy of Stella Musubika’s strike. Head coach Julius Ssengendo was happy that the hard work had finally paid off.

“We have been planning for women football and it has taken us five years. I am happy that we won despite playing sides like Kawempe which have exposed players who play for national team,” Ssengendo said.

Ssengendo says that the tournament has been a good preparation for the Women Uganda Cup.

