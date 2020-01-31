Rams, MUK in home grounds stiff standoff

By DEUS BUGEMBE

Days after achieving their biggest league victory, over Stanbic Pirates, in the Nile Special Stout Premiership on Saturday, the Mulago Rams are homeless after a letter signed off by Association of Uganda University Sports (AUUS) president Peninah Kabenge, informing them that they had been using the Makerere University Rugby Grounds illegally made rounds.

Rams who came into existence in the early 2000s used Kyadondo as a home ground before resorting to the Grave yard, also home of varsity side Impis, in 2010 after seeking permission from the concerned party, according to club secretary general Jude Rwakanyaga.

“We applied and got permission to use the grounds as our home,” said Rwakanyaga whose claims were quashed by Kabenge who in return wondered who Rams had asked.

Dan Obote, who was Impis chairman then pulled the strings for Rams but Kabenge and co have advised Rams to revisit the process with the right procedure if they are to use the venue again.

“We discovered they have been using the grounds illegally, it’s not just them but many outsiders have been encroaching on our facilities. If they want to use it, there is a procedure to follow,” added Kabenge.

Rams were scheduled to host Heathens in tomorrow’s early kick off but by press time, Rams were pushing for change in roles and remained positive despite still waiting on an official communication from Heathens.

“We want to use the MUK grounds and we are following the process as advised by Kabenge. It might be too late for the Heathens’ game, forcing us to ask them to host and negotiations are so far going on well,” said Rwakanyaga.

