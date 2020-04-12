Fiery Magogo scoffs at critics of Fufa reforms

By ELVIS SENONO

KAMPALA- Fufa president Moses Magogo believes people with selfish interests are behind the criticism of Fufa’s proposed competition reforms.

The federation, at the end of last month, proposed a number of reforms that will see the 2020/2021 season act as the transition period before taking centre stage fully in the 2021/2022 season. The proposals have, however, attracted a negative reaction with the sticking point being the change in format of the top two divisions and reduction of topflight league teams from 16 to 12.

Documented experience

“We have experience in starting new projects and we don’t fear change. There are some people who are arguing because the changes affect them personally. But if we want to go forward we shall not focus on individual interests but the bigger picture.

There are others who are politicians and disagree with everything we do and are known for that,” Magogo said in an interview on a local TV station during the week. He then drew comparisons with the various achievements he claims the federation has achieved after initially facing resistance. “We have experience in handling them and our only trick is to explain to the public, seek their view and sell our views to them because they are usually different from the ordinary ones.

“So if you don’t sell it to the public you can fail to accomplish your goal.

“But we’ve done so many things like the introduction of Big League which many people were against but now think it’s a good project.

“When we said we wanted to take the Cranes to Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), we did not want to be judged by that but by putting in place systems and structures.

Advertisement

“But even when the team went to Afcon people had said we could not. We also withdrew the national women’s team from international football and some people said we had committed suicide but are now proud to be associated with women’s football.

“We introduced the juniors league and now people are saying it produced quality players like the Julius Poloto, Muhammad Shaban and Allan Okello.

“We have also introduced medical insurance for topflight league players and many other things that people were against at the start.

“So this issue is like the others but when it blossoms everyone will say this is how it was supposed to be and we do not mind,” Magogo added.

A number of stakeholders have however expressed reservations about the reduction of teams with several topflight clubs, a number of Cranes players as well as league sponsors StarTimes also against it.

“Those who involved Cranes players did not do it with good intentions. They are politicians who want to create a rift between the players and Fufa because they think that will affect the team and it does not qualify which would make Magogo appear bad,” fumed Magogo.

Political fights

“Whereas the players have a right to their opinion, why put them on the frontline? Why don’t you ask the players who are currently in the league and are affected directly?

“So we have told these players to be careful with these interviews because they will be used in political fights.

“We can fight the political wars but I will use the example of Covid-19. It is a situation that has united all of us. All the politicians are pulling in the same direction. But when we have a football issue that affects as all and you decide to front personal interests and go into battle we shall beat you at your own game like we have done several times because we have honest intentions,” added the Fufa supremo.

According to the proposals, the 2020/21 season will be a transition period; with UPL clubs starting out at the usual 16 before six are relegated, instead of the current three.

This is to ensure the take-off 2021/22 season begins with 12, which include the two that will have been promoted from the Big League. Currently, three get promoted.