Anukani progress key with KCCA loan
Thursday July 23 2020
That Proline were not willing to let the boy leave on a permanent transfer tells you of how much they value him.
The season-long loan to KCCA, one club Proline have done several friendly deals with because of the close bond they share, is meant to ensure Bright Anukani continues shining like his first name.
The above is because Proline will be playing their football in the Fufa Big League in 2020/21 season after being relegated.
Daily Monitor understands that Proline were looking to other deals out of the country either in South Africa or Europe, but because of the Covid situation, something domestic had to happen to ensure Anukani, who Vipers were also said to have been interested in, keeps playing at the top.
“We sent him to KCCA to secure his immediate future,” explained Proline CEO William Bakkabulindi.
Free move
“This move was mainly for the player, not us. It is a free move, KCCA have not paid us any money for it. We just want the player to continue his development and KCCA is the right place locally.”
Actually, before the move to KCCA, which was officially announced on the club’s weekly TV show on Sunday, Proline had already tied Anukani down to a two-year extension to his old deal that was due to expire in 2021.
Anukani, who was instrumental in Proline’s promotion to the Premier League in 2019, the Uganda Cup title and a play-off finish in the Caf Confederation Cup, is a quality playmaker that can shoot, score and craft goals in the same breath.
“I feel happy about joining KCCA because it’s a big club,” said the 20-year-old, “Every player out there wants to play at a club like this.
Creative force
“I feel comfortable playing in the attacking midfield, because I’m a creative midfielder and I score goals.”
The midfielder added: “I’m excited in playing all games, especially the Caf games because they will improve my career. I want to get into the group stages because when I was in Proline, I didn’t get there.”
Anukani, who has also had runs in the Cranes development side, including scoring twice and assisting thrice as Uganda won Cecafa 2019, tells KCCA fans to expect hard work from him.
This makes it KCCA’s fifth signing ahead of next season, the 13-time champions having secured former SC Villa starlet Charles Lwanga, Ashraf Mugume from Police, free agent Denis Iguma and Italian but Ugandan-bred Loro Mazengo.
ANUKANI PROFILE
Full Names: Bright Anukani
DOB: June 26, 2000
Joined Proline Academy: 2010 (part of U-10 Team)
Senior Team Debut: 2017/18 UPL Season
Proline Stats From 2017: 26 goals, 29 assists
Uganda Cranes: 9 games, 2 goals, 3 assists
Key Achievements
w Most Valuable Player Fufa Big League 2018/19
w Stanbic Bank Uganda Cup winner 2018/19
w Nominee of the Airtel Fufa Player of Year 2019
w The Airtel Male Best XI Season Squad 2019