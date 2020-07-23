Anukani progress key with KCCA loan

By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

The above is because Proline will be playing their football in the Fufa Big League in 2020/21 season after being relegated.

Daily Monitor understands that Proline were looking to other deals out of the country either in South Africa or Europe, but because of the Covid situation, something domestic had to happen to ensure Anukani, who Vipers were also said to have been interested in, keeps playing at the top.

“We sent him to KCCA to secure his immediate future,” explained Proline CEO William Bakkabulindi.



Free move

“This move was mainly for the player, not us. It is a free move, KCCA have not paid us any money for it. We just want the player to continue his development and KCCA is the right place locally.”

Actually, before the move to KCCA, which was officially announced on the club’s weekly TV show on Sunday, Proline had already tied Anukani down to a two-year extension to his old deal that was due to expire in 2021.

Anukani, who was instrumental in Proline’s promotion to the Premier League in 2019, the Uganda Cup title and a play-off finish in the Caf Confederation Cup, is a quality playmaker that can shoot, score and craft goals in the same breath.

“I feel happy about joining KCCA because it’s a big club,” said the 20-year-old, “Every player out there wants to play at a club like this.