Bamweyana wants stability at Wakiso

By ELVIS SENONO & DENIS BBOSA

With Douglas Bamweyana confirmed as Wakiso Giants new coach replacing Deo Sserwadda, the identity, ambition and next plan have gained an interesting facet.

Bamweyana moves with class, charisma and a go getting attitude that most times requires patience from his employers – which Wakiso Giants are struggling to be.

“As a club, we are delighted to have Bamweyana as our new head coach. He knows our expectations and those of our dear fans and we are optimistic he can play a lead role to take the club to another level,” club CEO Sula Kamoga revealed as both parties signed the dotted lines yesterday.

The former Express, SC Villa and Maroons boss, true to his optimistic and strategic character, wasted no time to promise revelation.

“The entire purple family should expect an attractive, creative and daring style of football - and lots of good stable times. But it goes without saying: a great dish takes time to prepare,” he pledged.

His three-year contract with the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakisasha-based outfit will see him working in tandem with the experienced Richard Wasswa alongside Ali Kiggundu and Steven Bengo.

Sharing values

“We (with Wasswa, renowned youth coach formerly at Vipers and St Mary’s Kitende) share a lot as humans and as coaches too - in values, beliefs and philosophy. We’ve also been very good pals for a number of years - and have deliberated the possibility of working together for quite a while and this presented the perfect timing,” Bamweyana stressed.

His long term plan is initiating a relatively young and competitive team at Wakiso that can transform them from the 10th place finish last season to the big boys’ league.

“This project presents a wonderful opportunity to take huge strides in the right direction, and to win stuff enroute to establishing the Purple Sharks not only as a fans favourite’ but also the bull in the kraal.”

But Wakiso Giants have completed just one season in the topflight division. Bamweyana, though, has failed to complete a full season at any of the first three clubs he has coached in the top division.

The statistic, coupled with the trigger happy nature of club owner Musa ‘Atagenda’ Ssebulime, who fired coaches Kefa Kisala and Livingstone Mbabazi last season means Bamweyana will be out to silence many doubters.

He was thrilled by the opportunity offered to him in the shape of a three-year contract at the club.

“To be honest; I partly feel a sense of excitement at having a good coaching environment alongside a much better squad to work with, and gratitude for a wonderful opportunity to fully show how great I am as a coach - hence a keen determination to win stuff in the shortest time possible,” Bamweyana stated.

Bamweyana’s last posting was meanwhile at Maroons last season where his team made a bright start before a poor second round performance saw him fired with the team in the relegation places.

His time at SC Villa and Express also ended prematurely with the clubs all involved in relegation battles albeit mainly because of administrative issues.

Bamweyana is the fourth coach hired on permanent basis at Wakiso who ended the season with Deo Sserwada in temporary charge after parting ways with Mbabazi. The latter also replaced Kisala who was fired.

BAMWEYANA PROFILE

Full Name: Douglas Bamweyana

Date of Birth: October 14, 1981

Profession: Soccer Coach / Sports Science Tutor.

Qualifications:

2018 - FUFA Manager’s License Student

2016 - CAF A Football Coaching License

2015 – CAF B Football Coaching License

2011 – FA Level 2 Football Coaching License (Leicestershire - UK)

2010 – FA Level 1 Football Coaching License (Leicestershire - UK)

2009 - Certificate in Digital Notation / Match Analysis (Makerere University)

2002 - Certificate in Sport Physiotherapy Lower Extremities. Eden Reha Gtz,

2011 – MSc. in Sports Biomechanics (Distinction), School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences, Loughborough University, UK.

2005 - BSc. Sports Science, Makerere University Kampala, Uganda