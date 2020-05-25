Bayo bullets help Vipers over the line

By ELVIS SENONO

Vipers and KCCA have now exchanged the last eight Uganda Premier League titles with the latter winning five times since Express triumphed in 2012.

This is after domestic football governing body Fufa, invoked the 75 per cent rule in the competitions regulations and declared Vipers champions StarTimes Uganda Premier League

champions.

But how did Vipers stay ahead of the chasing park in a season of inconsistency from all the title contenders?

Bayo Goals

In their quest to catch up with KCCA’s recent tally of five titles since 2012, Vipers went out on another offseason shopping spree that brought in several players.

No other player quickly caught the eye like Fahad Bayo with the former Proline striker, who joined from Zambian side Buildcon, fast out of the blocks, scoring six goals in seven games, including doubles against Mbarara and Express.

The big striker’s goal scoring form saw him complete the first round with nine goals.

Average opposition

Vipers have not exactly been firing on all cylinders as the run of five wins in 10 second round games proves even after Fred Kajoba replaced Edward Golola in late January.

And while the Venoms’ form was indifferent, their title pursuers KCCA hardly fared any better with coach Mike Mutebi admitting his side were operating at 45 per cent during the season.

Vipers’ 15 clean sheets was the highest while KCCA and BUL managed 11. The champions also conceded the least goals with Fabian Mutombora picking the ball from the back of his net 15 times, compared to KCCA and Villa who shipped in 21 goals each.

Squad depth

The Venoms’ squad depth has been largely tested this season particularly in defence after long term injuries.