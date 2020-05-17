French Top 14 dream stays alive for Wokorach

By DARREN ALLAN KYEYUNE

Phillip Wokorach this week continued to highlight the fact that he is Uganda’s best rugby export after he joined French Federal 1 side ASBC Bédarrides.

The Rugby Cranes’ full-back will play for Bédarrides for the 2020-21 season after spending nine months with Federal 3 tier side Bourges XV.

“I feel great and excited but at the same time sad,” Wokorach told this paper this week.

“I was just settling in well and now I have to move. They (Bourges) are very good people, but I leave this all journey in God’s hands as he knows better what he has for me in store.”

At Bourges, Wokorach’s side won all matches in which he played, losing the two when he was on national duty during the 2020 Olympic qualifiers.

Tale of the tape

He scored a total four tries, made two conversions and had two penalties and by the time the coronavirus pandemic hit France, Bourges was top of its Pool thereby earning promotion to Federal 2.

Now the lucrative transfer is an elevation for Wokorach in the structure of French National Rugby League and his dream to reach the pinnacle - the French Top 14 - now appears realistic. But he is not getting ahead of himself. “I don’t want raise my expectations for now I just want to take a day a time and a game at a time and see how it goes but I will give it all my best.”

Federal 1 is the third tier in ranking with 40 clubs graded in pools of 10 each and it falls behind the Rugby Pro D2 which follows the Top 14 stage. “Yes, I can play in the Top 14. But, it doesn’t happen just like. That’s my dream and I will play there one day.

“I need to prove myself because I come from Uganda so it’s a bit hard but thanks to Bourges and now Bédarrides for giving me the platform to prove myself. And I will do just that.”

Different conditions

By leaving central France to move to the south, Wokorach may have to adjust to different weather conditions.

“From what I hear, central France is colder as compared to the south so it’s of an advantage to me as the cold was too much for last season, which also at some point, affected my game but that’s not an excuse. I am glad I was adapting well,” he added.

A statement by ASBC (Avenir Sportif Bédarrides-Chateuneuf) du Pape Bédarrides via social media platform Facebook says Wokorach was “recommended by Achahbar Adil who met him on international rugby 7 tournaments.”

And, it further read: “ASBC plans to establish Philip as Ambassador of the club in Uganda and thus be able to make a contribution to the development of African rugby.”

WOKORACH profile

Full Name: Philip Wokorach

Nickname: Ojus #PW15

Date of Birth: Dec 31, 1993

Position: Fullback

Current club: Bédarrides XV, France

Shirt Number: 15

Former clubs

Stallions RFC, Buffaloes RFC,

Heathens RFC, Kabras RFC,

Bourges XV

Height: 6ft3

Weight: 93kgs

Favourite Holiday Destination: Jamaica

Favourite Meal: Chicken and Rice

Rugby Idol: Israel Falou