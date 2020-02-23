URA beat Vipers to open up title race

By Denis Bbosa

KAMPALA- Gradually, the Uganda Premier League is building up to one of the most entertaining and nerve-wrecking final pushes in recent years.

When Vipers visited URA on Friday at the Arena of Visions-Ndejje, some of the cracks in their amour had just been exposed by KCCA but the 3-0 humiliation by the hosts left many unanswered questions.

From the onset when Saidi Kyeyune composed himself to net URA’s first goal on 14 minutes, it was evident that Vipers’ feeble three-man defence was destined for a torrid afternoon.

Even when Vipers coach Fred Kajoba trembled and resorted to a four-man defence with the introduction of Aziz Kayondo, URA had only gone 2-0 ahead with Daniel Isiagi fine finish after clever interplay involving Shafik Kagimu and Joachim Ojera.

The leaders knew their bid of scampering eight points away from KCCA was under serious threat and they somewhat started a fruitless fight back through a Fahd Bayo penalty on 50 minutes. URA coach, Sam Ssimbwa, who had floored KCCA and Villa at the same venue, showed he had done his homework on Vipers, outclassing them through a Kyeyune, Shafik Kagimu and Brian Majwega lethal combo.

In Kajoba’s five games at the helm, he hasn’t used the same line up, and paid dearly for starting similar style players Paul Mucureezi, Innocent Wafula and Milton Marisa - with his team devoid of balance, cohesion, focus and bite.

By the time substitute Cromwell Rwothomio headed in URA third, after he found himself completely unmarked in a free kick situation, the signs were clear that Vipers’ were out of sorts and face a daunting task to keep the lead. Even before KCCA took on Express at Lugogo, in a match that would deduct the to two points with seven matches to go, it was evident that the pressure was mounting on Vipers ahead of their next match against Maroons. At Luzira, Paul Sekulima netted late in the game for Busoga United against hosts Maroons to add on their imperious league form.

This afternoon, record winners SC Villa will attempt to cut on the gap with the top two when they visit troubled Bul at Njeru.

UGANDA PREMIER LEAUGUE

Playing today

Bul vs SC Villa, Njeru -4pm

friday results

URA 3-1 Vipers

Maroons 0-1 Busoga United