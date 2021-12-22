Heart disease prevention report 2

Makerere University School of Public health working with the ministry of health has been implementing a project on preventing Cardiovascular diseases.

Findings from the study on the program that has been ongoing in Mukono and Buikwe released last week indicated an increase in Cardiovascular diseases

Following yesterday’s report on cardiovascular diseases prevalence in the two districts, today Kfm’s Benjamin Jumbe looks at the identified 9 notorious modifiable Cardiovascular Disease risk factors.

