Male infertility report: Causes and possible solutions

Infertility is a condition that has been experienced for a long time

Nearly 1 in 7 couples is infertile, which means they haven't been able to conceive a child. However often times, the blame is put on the women who are ostracized yet in up to half of these couples, male infertility plays at least a partial role.

In the following report, Kfm’s Benjamin Jumbe looks at some of the causes of Male infertility, magnitude of the problem and possible solutions.

