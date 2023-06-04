Remembering Uganda Martyrs

Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims on Saturday thronged Namugongo, Wakiso District to mark the annual June 3 Uganda Martyrs' Day. Thousands of believers trekked several miles, some from as far as the neighbouring DR Congo, Rwanda, and Kenya, among others.

KFM's Ritah Kemigisa hosts retired Rev. Canon Diana Nkesiga, the former Vicar All Saints Cathedral who was among the first women to be ordained by the Anglican Church in Uganda. She joined us in remembering the Uganda Martyrs on the VPN show.