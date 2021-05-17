Local Government achieves 78% of promises 

The Local Government Sector committed to implement a number of interventions in fulfilment of the NRM manifesto commitments and Presidential directives during Period 2016-2020. The interventions fall largely under:

Strengthening security, good governance and democracy,

Tourism and industry,

Lands and housing

Strengthening security, good governance and democracy

Interventions

1. Creation of new Local Governments (LGs) and administrative units.

In a bid to take services closer to the people, the Ministry has operationalised 23 newly created districts since FY 2016/17.

2. Improve administration at sub-county level and strengthen service delivery by constructing offices at sub-county /town council level.

The ministry has provided funds for the construction of offices for 213 town councils and 17 Sub-county offices.

3. Train and equip the Local Council courts

In order to strengthen the LC courts and ensure that justice is delivered effectively at lower Local Government level, MoLG has

(i) Developed the local council courts handbook

(ii) Trained all local council courts throughout the country to deliver justice within their jurisdiction;

4. Induction and equipping of new councilors with leadership skills

In order to strengthen democratic governance, decision making and good leadership at the Lower Local Governments, MoLG has done the following:

(i) Conducted induction of new councilors at the district, municipal council, division, town council and Sub-county levels throughout the country. (ii) Reviewed the standard rules of procedure for local governments.

5. Enhanced Inspection of LGs

All districts and municipalities have been regularly inspected. Consequently, the performance of the LGs have improved as a result.

6. Procure 30 vehicles for inspection of LGs

In order to strengthen the core mandate of the ministry of inspection, the ministry over the five has procured 30 vehicles for this purpose. These regular inspections have resulted in improved performance of the LGs. The ministry also intends funds to procure 41 vehicles for mayors, seven vehicles for chairperson of new districts.

Sustainable financing of local government Local Govts by:

(i) Streamlining collection of park user fees

The Ministry prepared a Statutory Instrument to guide collection of tax and bus fees.

(ii) Improving the collection and management of local revenue by simplifying the registration of businesses

The Ministry under Taxpayer and Register Expansion Program (TREP) and e- LogRev supported four municipalities of Jinja, Kiira, Lugazi and Mukono. Revenue increased by 300% Jinja Central Division revenue increased from Shs 1.5b in 2016/17 to Shs5bn in 2018/19. Issuance/renewal of trading license turnaround time reduced from three days to 25 minutes. - Reduced tax administration costs by 80%.

(iii) Improve efficiency of the local governments and reducing costs of doing business by training staff on their roles

The ministry has recruited over 40 staff within various specialties to inspect, monitor and offer guidance to Local Governments in the various fields for effective and efficient implementation of government programmes.

Construction and rehabilitation of community access roads

Projects under MoLG (CAAIP, PRELNOR) constructed or rehabilitated 18,000 Km of community access roads. Local governments continue to invest in rehabilitation of over 120,000km of district and community access roads.

Implementation of the Presidential Initiative to Promote Agro-Industrialisation for Local Economic Development(LED)

The ministry has prepared Agri-LED programme as a national initiative with a three-year pilot phase in Rwenzori region. The programme seeks to promote peace and development in the Great Lakes Region through Agro-Industrialization for LED with a long-term vision of enhancing Cross-Border Trade between Uganda and the DRC and Promote Peace and Security in the region. The Agri-LED initiative prioritizes Infrastructure Development, Tourism, Production, Marketing, Human Capital Development and Public Private Partnership (PPP’s).

Sorori market.

Industrial hubs in 19 Zones across the country

The ministry has worked with State House to identify land for establishment of industrial hubs in 19 Zones. The industrial hubs will comprise of four components; Skilling facility, common user production facility and training, agro-processing facility and a four- acre-model demonstration site.

Strengthen LED Implementation capacities

To improve Local Government capacity to implement LED activities, the ministry's structure was revised to provide for a new department for LED and is now fully operational. At the district level, the commercial office was elevated to a department level, staff recruitment is ongoing.

Provide seed grants to other interest groups and individuals

MoLG has developed guidelines for the utilization of District Development Equalization Grant to provide for improvement of livelihoods by funding special interest groups. The Sub-County/Town Council/Division LG may use up to 80% of the District Development Equalization Grant (DDEG) to fund group activities.

Provision of Agro-Processing facilities in sub counties

80 assorted agro processing facilities have been installed with funding from projects supporting the ministry, these are 33 coffee hullers, two rice hullers and 30 maize mills, 14 milk coolers and one Cocoa Bulk Centre. These facilities will provide storage, branding and value-addition to agricultural commodities that are produced by farmers in the region.

Tourism

Interventions

Recruitment of tourism officers in local governments

For districts with tourist attractions and tourism potential, customization of the structure was done and recruitment of tourism development officers was done.

Tourism infrastructure

Local governments continue to maintain access roads to tourism sites and parks and ensure harmonious coexistence with the country's flora and fauna.

Trade

Construction of markets in municipalities

In order to alleviate urban poverty, and improve livelihoods, markets were constructed in Arua, Busia, Kasese, Kitooro-Entebbe, Moroto, Lugazi, Masaka, Mbarara, Soroti, Tororo. Kitgum and Kabale.

President Museveni commissions Kasubi market.

Construction of high level value addition and trade facilities in urban areas

High level value addition and trade facilities have been constructed in Arua, Busia and Soroti markets will be integrated with high value addition facilities. The facilities will provide storage, branding and value-addition to agricultural commodities that are produced by farmers in the region.

Construction of markets in Sub-counties

MoLG completed the construction of one rural market in Yumbe District and Omoro.

Strengthen the capacity of market associations

The Ministry developed guidelines to guide operations in the market. These have resolved market conflicts among the vendors and market executive. They have enforced revenue collections to be paid to the LGs and cleanliness in the market.

Creation and operationalisation of cities

The Ministry secured approval for the creation of 15 cities in a phased manner.

Physical Development Plans for Urban Centres

The restructuring for the LG structure which created new positions was completed and recruitment for critical staff is ongoing.

Performance rating

Arising out of the aforementioned progress, and having accomplished 22 out of the 28 areas committed, the sector achieved 78.5% of the planned commitments

Challenges

Sub-optimal staffing levels in LGs

Limited Local Revenue generation

Limited access to Extension services by households.

Inspection challenges due to limited resources at the centre.

This story is sponsored by the Government of Uganda.