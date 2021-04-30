Polly Namaye lauds MTN for donating Ramadan alms to Kampiringisa National Rehabilitation Center

As the Muslim community continues to observe the holy month of Ramadan, MTN Uganda and Salam Foundation have carried on with delivering support towards the groups of Muslim communities that have been at the forefront of fighting Covid-19. This is their way of thanking them for their tremendous efforts and to offer them some relief as they observe their month-long fasting period.

The Ramadan with MTN project started with an Iftar dinner at Hotel Africana. Thereafter, food alms were delivered to the Kibuli and Old Kampala mosques before rolling out to the various Muslim communities around the country. The items donated included rice, maize flour, sugar, beans and cooking oil among others.

Early this week, the MTN team led by Polly Namaye, the deputy spokesperson of the Uganda Police handed over Ramadan alms to the Muslim community at Kampiringisa National Rehabilitation Center, a restoration facility for children between 12 to 17 years of age.

A vote of thanks

While handing over the alms, Namaye thanked MTN for reaching out to the children who are undergoing rehabilitation away from their homes.

“I thank MTN for reaching out to the children. These food items that you have brought will support these children through the fasting period,” Namaye said.

Teopista Mutooro, the Principal of Kampiringisa National Rehabilitation center also thanked MTN and Salam Foundation for reaching out and restoring hope among the children that are undergoing rehabilitation at the facility.

At the onset of the Ramadan period, MTN and Salam TV donated food alms to the Muslim frontline essential workers namely the teachers at the Kibuli Teachers Training Institute and Kisaasi College, the staff and inmates of Luzira prisons and the Health workers at Kawempe Hospital.

The MTN and Salam Foundation Team, led by Polly Namaye, (2R) handed over Ramadan alms to Kampiringisa Rehabilitation Center

Gratitude for a good relationship

While handing over the food items, MTN’s Ian Mugambe said that the support rendered by MTN through Salam Foundation was the Telecom’s expression of gratitude for the long-standing relationship between MTN and the Muslim community.

“MTN has had a long-standing cordial relationship with the Muslim communities across Uganda. Every year, we get to dine together and give back to the Muslim community for their support towards our brand and that is what we are doing this year, by supporting our brothers and sisters who have been tirelessly working throughout the Covid-19 pandemic,” Mugambe said.

The Ramadan project that is a partnership between MTN Uganda and Salam Foundation has been running since 2017, where MTN through Salam Foundation reaches out to Muslim communities across the country to offer them relief, support and encouragement as they fulfil one of the five pillars of Islam which is fasting for 30 days. MTN and Salam Foundation will deliver these items to Muslim communities across the country throughout Ramadan.





This story is sponsored by MTN.