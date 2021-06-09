Win Shs9 billion on Euro 2020 with betPawa’s PawaPot Jackpot

The Shs9 billion PawaPot Jackpot is new to betPawa, meaning customers can win bigger than ever at Euro 2020.

The PawaPot is Uganda’s biggest ever Jackpot and, even more remarkably, tickets cost just Shs1,825. Make sure you play before Euro 2020 starts; the Jackpot closes on Friday 11th June.

How do you play the PawaPot? betPawa have picked out 17 Euro 2020 group stage matches. Predict the results and if you get them all right, you could win Shs9.125 billion.

It doesn’t stop there. You will win a cash prize even if up to two of your PawaPot Jackpot predictions are wrong.





The 17 Euro 2020 matches in the PawaPot jackpot

These are the 17 matches standing between you and the historic Shs9.125 billion prize betPawa are offering. We’ve added some insights about each game to help you make your picks:





Turkey v Italy

After missing the last World Cup, Italy have waited five years for tournament football. They started their last two impressively, beating Belgium 2-0 at Euro 2016 and England 2-1 at World Cup 2014.

Wales v Switzerland

Against opponents ranging from France and Brazil to Romania and Costa Rica, Switzerland drew four of their last six tournament group games. Is that the smart Shs9.125 billion PawaPot pick when they face Wales?

Austria v North Macedonia

North Macedonia are one of two debutants at Euro 2020. There were five at Euro 2016. Two played one another in their opening match. The other three started with two defeats and a draw.

Poland v Slovakia

Poland’s star man is striker Robert Lewandowski, but their best work is often at the back. They kept clean sheets in four of their last six competition group ties, and conceded five goals in 10 qualifiers.





France v Germany

France are looking to do what they did in 2000 and stopped Germany from doing in 2016: following World Cup success with Euro glory. However, Germany won their last three Euro openers without conceding.

Turkey v Wales

Turkey boss Senol Gunes first sampled international management in 2000, later reaching the World Cup 2002 semi-finals. Rob Page has only led Wales since November. Could that experience gap be a difference maker?





Denmark v Belgium

Belgium appear to be mastering the mentality of treating every game as a cup final. They were one of three teams to win all their World Cup 2018 group ties and one of two to win all their Euro 2020 qualifiers.





Ukraine v North Macedonia

Ukraine enter Euro 2020 on a rotten run of five straight European Championship defeats without scoring. If it continues in their opener against the Netherlands, North Macedonia will sense an opportunity.





Croatia v Czech Republic

These sides drew 2-2 in the second set of fixtures at Euro 2016. Those were the only group stage points Croatia dropped across that competition and World Cup 2018, beating Spain and Argentina.





Sweden v Slovakia

Sweden have been to every European Championship this century but only escaped their group once (2004). By contrast, Slovakia have qualified for two international competitions in total, yet reached the knockout phase both times.





Portugal v Germany

These nations only meet on the biggest stage, with this their sixth tournament clash this century. Portugal won the first in 2000, but Germany haven’t stumbled since, winning in 2006, 2008, 2012 and 2014.





Switzerland v Turkey

If you’re playing Turkey, you better hope it’s not the final group game of a tournament. They’ve won all four such encounters this century. That’s a staggering improvement on their one win, two draws and five losses across the first and second matches.





Ukraine v Austria

Despite Ukraine’s aforementioned record of five consecutive European Championship defeats without scoring, they have won three tournament matches this century. Austria’s last was in 1990, and they lost five of their last seven.





Russia v Denmark

Will Russia’s recent habit of finishing horribly guide your PawaPot Jackpot pick for this clash of former champions? In 2012, they surrendered a quarter-final place by losing to Greece. In 2016, Wales beat them 3-0.





Croatia v Scotland

We told you Croatia are group stage kings, taking 16 points from a possible 18 across 2016 and 2018. But could Scotland surprise betPawa customers? They’ve faced Croatia five times this century without losing.





Sweden v Poland

The question for Shs 9.125 billion PawaPot players to consider is the relevance of Sweden’s five-match winning streak over Poland. The last of those five successive Swedish victories was achieved in 2004.





Portugal v France

Your final PawaPot match is a repeat of the Euro 2016 final. Recent history suggests it will be tight. The pair met four times in the last six years, with just two goals in total scored in normal time.





