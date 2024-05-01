Ask the Mechanic: Which small Mazda SUV can I buy?

Hello Paul, I have a 2019 Mazda 3 hatchback which I love, but it is not big enough since I sometimes have to do school runs. It has 37,000 kilometres currently. I am looking to upgrade to an SUV on the smaller side. I have only had Mazdas for the last 14 years and I have been really happy with them. Also, is it better to sell privately or do a trade?

Joan

Hello Joan, Mazda is a good and reputable vehicle brand, especially when kept in perfect running condition. I can understand why you are stuck on it. I think you would like to move a few rungs up the Mazda ladder to get a smaller SUV with more space, practicality, comfort and style. You ought to consider the compact crossover Mazda CX5.

Designed with a rigid lightweight platform for durability, strength and safety, the CX5 has been Mazda’s best seller since 2014. Of course the compact crossover has many competitors for the segment trophy, but since you are betrothed to the Mazda clan, we shall not invite the other potential suitors from Kia, Hyundai, Volvo and BMW. They might rain on the Mazda parade.

The CX5 will do well for the school runs, shopping, family outings as well as the commute to work. Go for the CX5’s 2.0 litre Sky active G petrol engine which will give you a modest but sufficient power output of 155 hp. Its fuel economy is also good for the commute and school drop-offs. On the highway, it is about 17km/litre and in city traffic about 12 km/litre. The alternative 2.5litre CX5 petrol engine is bubblier and gives you greater power output of 187hp. However, your fuel economy drops down to 13 km/litre on the highway and about eight to10 km/litre in slower city traffic. The Mazda CX5 has pretty and sporty looks which complement its modern and smartly adorned interior.

The upholstery is comfortable and interior spacious enough for a young family. The Mazda parts situation on our local market gives you the bad and ugly part of Mazda ownership. While you can find routine service parts easily, major repair parts are still a bit of a hassle to find. However, being a Mazda loyalist, I am sure you know this challenge and have a way around it.

WHAT IS WRONG WITH MY NISSAN SERENA GEARBOX?

Hello Paul, I have a 2016 HFC26 Nissan Serena that has a shift delay. I have had the car for year but most recently, when changing from parking (P) to drive (D) or drive to reverse (R) there is a four-second delay. After that, the car picks up and accelerates well but has the occasional jerk effect when I move my foot from the accelerator. I have had the system computer diagnosed, changed fluids and serviced the gearbox, but the problem persists. Do I need to change the gearbox? Are there any good Nissan mechanics you can recommend?

JB

Hello JB, your late edition fourth generation Nissan Serena X-tronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) seems to be failing. The shift delay and the intermittent jerks in between shifts when you decelerate are all signs of a struggling CVT automatic gearbox. It is evident you have tried to remedy the situation with a computer diagnosis (it would help if you shared the fault codes identified for better insight), serviced the engine and gearbox. It would be important to find out if the right CVT transmission fluid (Nissan CVT NS3) was used at the recent service and the correct amount filled.

Wrong CVT fluid grade or quantity can cause damage or poor performance of the CVT gearbox. In case you have ticked the above two boxes, then you probably have a damaged X-tronic CVT gearbox. Repair is quite a challenge here with shortage of gearbox repair components. Consider getting a replacement quality used gearbox instead of attempting repair under the circumstances. Let me know where you are located and I will recommend someone.

