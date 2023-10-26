Does the car Air conditioning consume fuel?

Hello Michael, using car air conditioning (AC) in a car increases fuel consumption. Operating the AC system as you drive puts a load on the engine because the AC compressor which pumps coolant gas around the ventilation system is driven by the engine. This additional load creates an energy demand which in turn increases fuel consumption.

To mitigate the toll AC usage puts on your fuel economy you need to learn how to use the AC settings so that your AC systems runs more efficiently in economy mode. You can also choose to use AC only when you need to. If the weather is cool you do not need to run the AC as you drive. Open your windows and enjoy the breeze.

