How can I prepare my car for a long journey?

Hello Paul, I recently bought my first car which I plan on driving to the village in northern Uganda for the festive season. How can I prepare for this long journey?

John

Hello John, a long road trip will put your vehicle’s electrical, mechanical and hydro mechanical components to the test. There is wear and tear exerted on fast moving parts and deterioration of oils and fluids due to prolonged performance in the hottest and harshest of environments with fast moving engine, transmission or brake components.

A safari check at your nearest garage is a good way to start. Firstly, make sure you have safe (unexpired) and correctly inflated tyres with good tread depth and no physical damage. Tyres are the car’s only contact with the road and their condition is crucial for safe handling and manoeuvering. Make sure that you have good brakes (acceptable brake pad width and up to date brake fluid). These help you to safely control or stop the car in the shortest possible distance.

Your car’s suspension should not be torn, worn out or collapsed. Suspension not only helps to make your ride comfortable, it also links the car body to the wheels. All the car fluids and oils are important because they help to lubricate, cool, prevent corrosion as well as enhance performance of hard working moving components in the engine, transmission, brakes and steering.

Check their quantity and quality. All fluids age due to heating, oxidation and contamination by contact with dirt and deposits as they clean surfaces and transfer heat and dirt for filtration. Your mechanic or car user manual will advise how often you should change different fluids and oils and which correct type and grades are recommended for the different components of your car.

Check all electrical equipment for operation such as battery, lights, horns and switches. Make sure you attend to warning lights on your dashboard or faulty switches for electrically operated components such as wipers, horns, windows. Confirm that all rubber components such as belts, hoses and pipes are not worn out. Finally check the ventilation or air conditioning system before cleaning the car in preparation for departure.

Note

All the car fluids and oils are important because they help to lubricate, cool, prevent corrosion as well as enhance performance of hard working moving components in the engine, transmission, brakes and steering.