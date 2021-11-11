I was offered Shs50m but my car is priceless

Emodek says although he has been offered a lot of money for his car, he cannot sell it since to him, it is priceless. Photo | Roland D. Nasasira

By  Roland D. Nasasira

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Emmanuel Emodek bought his Isuzu 117 Coupe two months ago and although he is in the process of making it  roadworthy, he says he cannot sell it because it is a priceless jewel.

At close range,  Emmanuel Emodek’s Isuzu 117 Coupe will remind you of Vin Diesel’s 1970 Dodge Charger in the movie Fast and Furious. However, the two cars are of different brands and models. Emodek bought his 46-year old car two months ago from a friend.  

