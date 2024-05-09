The 2023 Peugeot 3008 is a quality SUV

The Peugeot 3008 model 2023 is a compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) like no other. While it is the size of a VW Tiguan, Kia Sportage, Toyota Rav4, or Nissa Murano, all of which are two-litre compact SUVs, the Peugeot 3008 boasts a 1.2-litre engine.

It is this aspect of the Peugeot 3008 that is most surprising , especially if you know how small a 1200cc engine is. For comparative reference, other 1.2 litre cars on Ugandan roads include Toyota Vitz, Toyota Raum, Toyota Passo, Toyota IST, and Maruti Swift, all of which are small cars.

For a car its size to be propelled by such a small power source (most big motorcycles are 1300cc), there has to be a trick up its sleeve that makes it feasible. And the trick is in the turbo.

The small petrol engine packs a punch because it is turbocharged and makes 136 horsepower while also managing to be economical at nine litres per 100 kilometres.

The nicely chiseled car is a head turner with a prominent grill, day running LED headlamps that give the car the attitude of a leopard, and tail lights that give it the appearance of being wider than it is. For a 2023 car, the 3008 has much smoother curves, which is a breath of fresh air in an age of angular curves. The 18-inch alloy wheels are high enough to make this SUV a practice option, especially on bumpy roads.

Interior

The interior is a beauty to behold, boasting leather seats as well as wood and plastic paneling. The car is designed to have as much headroom as possible and enough legroom for the tallest member of the family.

The back seats are designed to make three occupants comfortable, especially since the floor in the 3008 is flat from door to door, unlike other SUVs that have a ridge running from front to back, making the middle passenger uncomfortable and uninvited. The entertainment system is controlled by a 10-inch infotainment screen that serves as a radio control one minute and a parking camera monitor the next.

The boot is big enough to fit four suitcases and two small rolled mattresses as you take the children back to school. It is a large boot and it can be opened by waving your foot under the back bumper for when your hands are too busy carrying shopping bags. And if you need more space, the back seats can be collapsed forward to create a flatbed that starts at the back door and stops right behind the driver. To close the boot, all you need to do is press a button, and a motor, somewhere inside the boot door does the job.

Controls

One of the perks that come with the 3008 is the stellar arrangement of its controls. They were designed to all be in one spot on the dashboard for better handling. They are grouped in rows that make them resemble piano keys, turned slightly towards the driver. This is where everything from the AC to the cruise control to the GPS to the hazard lights and everything in between is controlled from.

To make the experience even better, the controls are laid out in such a way that they wrap around the driver, the way cockpit controls wrap around a Formula One driver for better accessibility. And when you add the fact that the steering wheel is so small, it feels as a sports car. It is a neat little workstation that makes driving easier than it usually is.

Storage and convenience

The 3008 comes with huge amounts of storage. To start with, the armrest between the driver and the passenger is a deep storage space that is concealed by the cushy cover. It is so large that it is capable of holding a large bottle of mineral water. Right in front of that are two cup holders and right in front of that is a storage tray perfect for things such as keys and coins. Beyond this tray is a wireless charging point right under the dashboard that has a provision for plugged-in charging as it has USB ports.

The car comes with very handy cup holders in both the front and back doors as well, big enough to hold a large water bottle or a hand vacuum flask. The people at the back will also be able to charge their phones as there are three USB ports there as well in case you have some cheaper phone that still uses cables strictly for charging.

Handling and safety

The car comes with cruise control, a feature in modern cars that helps long-distance drivers. On highways, cruise control takes over the job of driving to reduce the driver’s fatigue. The system imitates the way humans drive but instead of pressing the accelerator pedal, it uses an actuator to control the throttle and helps your car continue cruising at a chosen speed.

Traction control

The 3008 boasts of a traction control system (TCS) that detects if any of the tyres is losing its grip with the road. If this happens, the system automatically applies brakes to that individual tyre to enable the car to stay firm on the road.

Hill start assist