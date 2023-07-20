The Kia Seltos can navigate all terrains

Approaching the Seltos, you are greeted by a boxy, yet funky design which helps the cost-effective Kia to stand-out from the others in the segment. The Seltos has squared-off edges, a flat roof, plus tight front and rear overhangs, which proportions the vehicle well. You can immediately see Kia’s design language in the front-end with Kia’s “tiger nose” grille, which is bordered with a nice textured metal finish.

From the outside, there are only a few giveaways that the Seltos is the entry level model. The wheels are the first giveaway; the Seltos features 16-inch alloys, whereas higher trim models get sharper looking 17-inch and 18-inch designs. The Seltos uses halogens lights, missing-out on the sharp exterior LED lighting of the flagship Seltos models.

John Baptist Tugume has had his 2020 Kia Seltos for two years. The nature of his work dictates that he often travels to places with varying terrains. Because of its good ground clearance, Tugume says the Seltos does not require any adjustments in the form of high or low profile rims and tyres or even spacers to raise it further.

“Its ground clearance guarantees safe and comfortable driving anywhere. I have driven it in the villages of Oyam District in northern Uganda and Kanungu District in western Uganda and during these travels, I can always easily navigate through potholed roads without much effort. When you try to tamper with its ground clearance, it becomes unsafe since the centre of gravity will be increased, making it susceptible to road crashes,” Tugume explains.

Fuel mileage, maintenance

Built with a 2000cc engine, on the highway, Tugume says, the Seltos covers 14.8km per litre of fuel and approximately 10km per litre in urban centres due to slow moving traffic. The frequency of service is determined by the mileage covered. In the two years he has had his, Tugume has serviced it twice, which means y visiting the garage once in six or eight months. Unlike most cars whose service is done after 5,000km, the Kia Seltos can be serviced even after 10,000km if one uses high quality engine oil.

“When I am to do major service including replacing the air cleaner, engine oil, transmission fluid, engine coolant, brake fluid, brake pads, oil and fuel, service labour and other basics, I spend between Shs550,000 and Shs600,000. Minor service costs Shs350,000,” he explains.

Downside

A mini Sport Utility Vehicle by design, compared to other vehicles of its classification, the uniqueness of the Seltos is that it is one of the few brands with a 2000cc engine running on a fulltime 4WD system that has no impact on fuel consumption. When driving on a slippery marrum road, it maintains a high level of torque and traction to prevent veering off the road. On-road, when driving in the rain, it does not skid, even at high speeds.

A Korean brand by make, the Kia Seltos uses eight litres of engine oil, with a litre costing Shs29,000. A five seater by capacity, the downside is that the Seltos does not have the best of interior space. Like some cars of its category, the three-row passenger seats recline to create space for more luggage.

Before buying a Kia

Peter Amadi, a mechanic, says before buying the Kia, one should do some research to find out whether whether it is a car you can easily service or maintain regardless of whether the brand has or does not have a local dealership in the country.

“The challenge with rare cars is that you will always have unique problems. You will drive from garage to another but you will be spending a lot in the long run if you avoid buying spares or servicing from the recommended dealership,” Amadi advises.

Tugume agrees with Amadi, stating that most of the Kia brands that break down or need a spare part such as side mirrors can take approximately three months to import. It is not like some brands whose spare parts can be sourced from downtown Kampala or garages in Wandegeya.

High octane vs adulterated fuel

If you are stranded and the nearest fuel station is not the one you usually refuel from, you can refuel with a little fuel at the nearest station to get you to your station of preference with high octane fuel. Under normal circumstances, Tugume says, it is not advisable to fill your tank with poor quality fuel from the station that has an attractive rate.

High octane fuel ensures engine performance at its optimal best. If you use adulterated fuel, the car will still move but the engine will not be as powerful as one running on high octane fuel. It tends to struggle to give you the power you need.

Cost

According to Tugume, a brand new Kia Seltos costs between $45,000 (about Shs164m) and $50,000 (about Shs182m). However, the cost of the car varies from one model to another. The newer the model, the higher the price.

Specifications

Fuel Type Petrol, Diesel

Seating Capacity 5 People

Safety Rating 3 Star (Global NCAP)

Warranty 3 Years (Unlimited KMs)

Engine Size 1497 cc, 1493 cc

Transmission Manual, Clutchless Manual (IMT), Automatic (CVT), Automatic (TC)

Size 4315 mm L X 1800 mm W X 1620 mm H

Fuel Tank 50 litre

Ground Clearance (mm) 190 mm