The Range Rover Vogue is a luxury SUV

Apart from the Freelander, Range Rover Velar and the Range Rover Sport, one of the other Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) manufactured by British automaker, Land Rover, is the Range Rover Vogue.

Designed to seat five passengers, including the driver, physically and aesthetically, the Vogue is bigger and longer than the three, meaning it provides bigger interior space as well as some additional features.

For example, the Vogue’s driver and co-driver’s seats massage you with the press of a button, in addition to being warmed by the heated seats.

Why popular?

Approximately 15 or more years ago, the Range Rover Vogue was considered only affordable by the rich. The owners of those that cruised on Kampala’s roads were known.

Today, the story is different. Derrick Mubiru, a car dealer at Mighty Rides in Kampala, who has test driven different models of the Range Rover Vogue, says the global demand for luxury SUVs partly explains why the Vogue is lately one of the popular British cars on African roads.

While there is tight competition for the best quality luxury SUVs among different manufacturers, there is also the aspect of different manufacturers downsizing SUV engines while making them more luxurious and comfortable. There are also those who still produce relatively big engine SUVs without compromising their luxury.

“In the Ugandan context, most motorists prefer low consumption SUVs with a bit of luxury and comfort. The Range Rover Vogue combines both features and their engine sizes range between 3000cc to 4400cc diesel yet few SUVs have such features. Each newer model of the Vogue comes with advanced features and this makes their demand high among the enthusiasts,” Mubiru explains.

Features

As most car brands, whenever there is a new model on the market, features are normally improved. Apart from technologically communicating about any developing mechanical faults, massaging and heating seats, shutting the door of the Vogue does not require using a lot of energy but rather, a gentle push and it will lock itself gently. The rear seat passengers can control the air conditioner temperature from the middle consul positioned between the driver and co-driver’s seats.

When driving on rough, uneven roads, you can choose to adjust the car to off-road mode by pressing a button to raise its ground clearance. This makes it drivable on any such road terrain. On marram roads, it goes back to the normal on-road mode at the required ground clearance.

“Much as it is a car you can drive on rough village roads, you have to be careful with which tyres you use. Low profile tyres with high profile rims are not suitable for rough roads. They are meant for urban smooth roads. Low profile tyres easily tear over rough surfaces and potholes. If you intend to drive upcountry, it is advisable to use big profile tyres and accompany them with low profile rims because they can withstand rough surfaces,” says Moses Muwanguzi, a Range Rover Vogue motorist.

When tired, sleepy or not concentrating on the road and there is an object ahead (says within 20 or 50 metres) you are about to knock, the Vogue sounds an alarm to alert you to either stop the car or steer to safety.

Maintenance

The beauty with modern technology cars is their ability to alert the driver in case of any mechanical faults before they become worse. For instance, when the Vogue’s tyre pressure is low, it will send a warning to the dashboard.

The Vogue uses AdBlue, a form of liquid technology that cleans the exhaust system of fumes before is need to replenish the fluid after a certain mileage, the car will warn you.

“If you are buying the Vogue, you have to have the capacity to maintain it well and service it on time. When well maintained, it will not be as costly as a motorist with poor car maintenance discipline. When mechanical faults accumulate, maintenance costs also increase. Where you would have used Shs1.5m, you may end upusing Shs10m because you did not pay attention to the car’s warnings,” Muwanguzi adds.

Service is done depending on the mileage covered. If you frequently drive upcountry, it is recommended to do service after 5,000km. If the car is frequently subjected to hard labour, it is advisable to do service at 3,000km. But if you mostly use it for urban drives, you can do service at 7,000km because there are engine oil types that guarantee you longer mileage.

Engines

According to www.autoexpress.co.uk, the Range Rover Vogue has three engine choices, and there are four options on the Vogue SE. The range kicks off with the 258hp 3.0 TDV6 diesel, which is arguably more than enough engine for anybody.

Land Rover also offers the P400e PHEV plug-in hybrid model, which features a 2.0-litre petrol engine, electric motor and battery which has 404hp and emissions of 64g/km, making it a good choice for business users.

The Vogue models are rounded off by the 339hp 4.4 SDV8 diesel, and all these engines are offered in Vogue SE trim, along with a 340hp Supercharged V6 petrol. All engines come with Land Rover’s ZF-sourced eight-speed auto, and permanent four-wheel drive is of course standard across the range. Unlike other versions of the Range Rover, Vogue models only come in standard wheelbase guise - there’s no Vogue LWB.

Spares parts