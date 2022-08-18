The Rumion is stylish, comfortable

For these motorists, the Toyota Rumion is the perfect car because of its spacious interior and comfortable seats.

Jackie Awing

I have had my Toyota Rumion for two years and I love it for its boxy design. It also provides the required interior space for the passengers and a little more space in the trunk to carry luggage. I am tall but the Rumion comfortably accommodates my posture, giving me enough space between the head and the car roof.

I have also come to appreciate its fuel efficiency even more now with the skyrocketing fuel prices. My particular model runs on a 1500cc automatic engine and my weekly fuel expenditure is Shs140,000 from my home in Najjeera to my workplace in Nakasero, Kampala (a distance of about 12.7kms).

Sometimes, when there is a bit of traffic jam, I spend Shs180,000 a week.

Before the rise in fuel prices (at a cost of Shs3,800 per litre), I would spend Shs80,000 per week. It is a relatively small car whose manoeuverability through tight spaces and negotiating corners is quite easy.

The challenge is being bullied by motorists in trucks and bigger vehicles.

Alfred Mugume

I love the Toyota Rumion for its stylish appearance and affordability to maintain not only in terms of fuel but also service. Whereas I spend Shs100,000 per week on fuel, I spend Shs150,000 on service once every six months. Sometimes, it is due for service and upon inspection from the mechanic, there are barely any major parts to replace except engine oil, oil filters and air cleaner.

In terms of performance, although it is not a sporty car, it is fast enough. It is also reliable that even with minor mechanical issues, you are able to drive until the next garage.

One of the downsides of the Rumion is its low ground clearance which limits your access to some areas, especially upcountry where the roads are bumpy.

Because it is low, you have to drive cautiously to avoid damaging parts such as the front bumper and the oil sump.

Eric Baguma

I like the Rumion because of the fuel mileage it gives regardless of where I am driving to. My particular model runs on a 1800cc engine.

For instance, I recently drove to Mbarara City in western Uganda and I would cover 16kms per litre of fuel.

When driving in Kampala city centre, I cover eight to 12kms per litre of fuel because of slow moving traffic. Much as it is a common car, it is not susceptible to car theft because it has a push-to-start button that makes it safer from cars whose engines require key ignition to start.

However, it is subject to vandalism, especially when parked in unsafe places. I replaced the side mirrors twice before using mirror locks.