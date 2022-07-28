What you missed at the 2022 coronation vintage show 

On Saturday, business came to a standstill as a motorcade of more than 70 vintage cars made its way to the Kabaka’s Palace via Bulange, Mengo, for the 2022 Annual Coronation Vintage Show. Car enthusiasts could be seen by the roadside taking photos and videos.

The drive started at the Uganda Museum in Kamwokya, Kampala via Wandegeya, Kampala Road, Entebbe Road, Masaka Road in Ndeeba, Nabunya Road in Rubaga and to Bulange, Mengo. The motorcade was flagged off by katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga.

Mitsubishi Jeep

The Mitsubishi Jeep is one of the cars that were used during the Vietnam-America war because of reliability and swiftness to manoeuvre the roughest of terrains. The 1971 model runs on a 2600cc engine size and is still as strong and durable as it was manufactured.

Toyota Land Cruiser HJ47

One of the cars that attracted attention throughout the drive, the Toyota Land Cruiser HJ47 runs on a 2400cc diesel engine. The 1970s model has a maximum speedometre of 160km/hr.

MGB roadster

Known as Morris Garages (MG), the British brand MGB roadster blood red convertible is a 1971 model that was made mostly as a modern and comfortable sports car. MGs were initially part of Morris and made at Abingdon near Oxford, before becoming part of British Leyland.

Mercedes 280E

The Mercedes 280E is a 1974 model that runs on a 2800cc petrol engine. Like many other Benzes at the show, the E-Class has maintained most of its original parts such as the headlights, wheel caps and side mirrors, among others.

Mitsubishi Debonair

The Debonair is a five-seater saloon that was made in 1968. Originally registered in Uganda in 1969 with UVW 499 number plate series, the Debonair runs on a four-cylinder 2600cc automatic transmission engine. It borrows its shape from the old fashion Lincoln Continental, which makes the Debonair a luxury style car.

The Ford Spartan

The Ford Spartan was made in 1979. A convertible by design, the Spartan runs on a 2000cc petrol engine with a maximum speedometre of up to 120km/hr. For comfort, the Spartan seats four passengers, including the driver.