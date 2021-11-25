Which is better between a Vanguard and Forester?

Between the Toyota Vanguard and Subaru Forester, which is easier to maintain in terms of repair and fuel consumption? Bwerangyi.

Hello Bwerangyi, the Subaru Forester 2008 and Toyota Vanguard 2008 are both popular compact sports utility vehicles. However, the Vanguard is built on a slightly longer and wider platform, like its cousin the RAV4, which makes it an attractive family recreation car. On the other hand, the more agile Subaru Forester appeals to the road runner with an appetite for speed and performance.

So, the two vehicles appeal to different ‘driving taste buds’ and needs. The Vanguard has a better maintenance and reliability situation due to easier parts availability compared to the Forester. The Vanguard is also more practical because it is slightly longer with a tad bit better seating and luggage space. Whereas the Forester offers significantly better ground clearance, both options are high enough to traverse humps and potholes when you visit the country side or suburbs.