Govt gives in, proposes new levy for gold exports

Uganda has not registered any gold exports, which until July had been the country’s largest export. PHOTO | file 

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

The new proposal puts the tax at $100 for every kilogramme of refined gold instead of the 5 percent and 10 percent of the value of exported gold that had been imposed on refined and unrefined gold exports, respectively.

Government has given in to demands, reducing levy on gold exports that had been implemented in July last year.

