Free zone exports grow to Shs4.2t from Shs542b - report

The report, issued by Uganda Free Zones Authority shows that for two years in a row, semi processed gold was the driver of exports in the free zones accounting for 93 percent of total export earnings. PHOTO | FILE

By  Tom Brian Angurini

What you need to know:

  • Free Zones are designed to ensure production of export competitive goods to address growing trade deficit, employment needs and promote export led industrialisation.

Export earnings from free zones grew to a record high of $1.2b (Shs4.2t) in 2020-2021 from $154m  (Shs542b) in 2019-2020, a new report has revealed.

