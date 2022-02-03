URA in Shs900b shortfall

A URA officer receives documents from a  man in Kampala. Net revenue collections for the first six months of this FY 2021/22, represent 45 per cent of the annual target, with a shortfall of slightly more than Shs900 billion.  PHOTO | FILE 

ladu

By  Ismail Musa Ladu

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • This revenue shortage is an equivalent of nearly 10 times the budget allocated to Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives.  
  • The remaining half year target accounts for 55 per cent per cent of the annual target inclusive of the accumulated deficit for the period July-December 2021. 

Five months to closing its revenue collection account for this financial year 2021/2022, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) will have to dig deep to find Shs12.3 trillion to beat its revenue collection targets and cover the Shs900 billion revenue deficit registered in the half year, Daily Monitor has established.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.