Manufacturers applaud govt’s plan to retaliate against Kenya

In January, Kenya banned Ugandan eggs from its market. PHOTO | FILE

By  Ismail Musa Ladu  &  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • According to Ms Rebecca Kadaga, Cabinet has resolved to retaliate against Kenya pending completion of negotiations that seek to lift blockades on Ugandan exports.

Industrialists under Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) have welcomed a move in which government is considering to retaliate against Kenya’s ban on poultry, meat and other exports. 

