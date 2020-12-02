Aviation academy dragged to court over fraud

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

A businesswoman has dragged an aviation academy to court over fraudulently acquiring more than Shs73.8m from her under the guise of giving her shares in the firm.

In a case filed before the Commercial Division of the High Court, Ms Hope Mwesigye claims Supreme Aviation Academy and one of its employee, Mr Asaph Kanyesigye, defrauded her on the pretext of making her a shareholder in the company. Acting through Muhumuza Kateeba and Co. Advocates, Ms Mwesigye is seeking recovery of Shs16.3m and $15,470 (about Shs57.4m) and furniture worth Shs26m, which was fraudulently acquired by the accused.

Court documents indicate that on April 6, 2018, Mr Kanyesigye received Shs12m and $4,800 as part of the consideration for 30 per cent shares in Supreme Aviation Academy.

Ms Mwesigye, documents indicate, on April 20, 2020 again paid $1,300 and Shs300,000 to Supreme Aviation Academy, part of which ($1,000) was used to clear rent while the balance ($300) was used to process an air ticket from South Africa for the academy’s chief executive officer Gert Coetzee.

Other payments, according to court included $4,870, on June 12 for three tickets to China for Mr Kanyesigye and Mr Coetzee to attend a Supreme Aviation Academy meeting.

Documents further indicate that Mr Kanyesigye has been asked to return the furniture but he has refused or ignored the request.

In addition to a criminal charge against Mr Kanyesigye of obtaining money by false pretense, Ms Mwesigye wants court to enter judgement for payment of money she paid for shares, order for return of furniture or pay for it, interest, general damages and costs to the suit, among others.

