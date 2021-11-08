Prime

Banks want tougher laws against lying on spousal consent when getting loan

Commercial banks, according to the report have been exposed to an increase in litigations resulting from misleading information provided by spouses while taking out loans. PHOTO | file 

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

According to the proposed reforms, commercial banks want tougher laws to handle applicants who lie while seeking credit using matrimonial homes. 

Commercial banks and other stakeholders in the financial sector have proposed that government criminalises lying or providing misleading information while seeking a loan against a matrimonial home.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.