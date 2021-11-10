Civil society want BoU to show how IMF Covid-19 cash will be utilised

A health worker administers a Covid-19  jab at Kololo Independence Grounds in May. Experts have asked government to use the money they got from the IMF to buy more vaccines. PHOTO/FILE 

ladu

By  Ismail Musa Ladu

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Speaking at a dialogue in Kampala,  Ms Jane Nalunga, the Seatini executive director, said: “The decision on how the [money] will be used is too important to be made without public input”. 

Civil society members  have asked Bank of Uganda to show how it intends to use $490m (Shs1.7 trillion) obtained from IMF under the special drawing rights. 
Speaking at a dialogue in Kampala,  Ms Jane Nalunga, the Seatini executive director, said: “The decision on how the [money] will be used is too important to be made without public input”. 
Under the special drawing rights, which is a form of unconditional financing to IMF member states, Uganda was availed with Shs1.7 trillion to finance Covid-19 responses and economic recovery.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.