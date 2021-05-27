Four Points by Sheraton to debut in Uganda

By Monitor Reporter More by this Author

Portman Square Limitedhas signed an agreement withMarriott International todebut the Four Points by Sheraton brand in Uganda. The development is expected boost the continued gradual resurgence of the local hospitality industry and bookings currently at 28% from a near zero at the height of the lockdown last year.

Scheduled to open in 2022, Four Points by Sheraton Kampala pledges to reflect the brand’s promise of ‘travel reinvented’, providing everything that matters most to today’s travellers who seek balance on the road including timeless style and comfort.

The hotel will operate under a franchise agreement and will be managed by Portman Square Limited, the owners and developers of the property. The Four Points brand has had much success within the East African region across four properties in Kenya and Tanzania. Most notable is the highly acclaimed Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport. Portman Square hopes to replicate this success in Uganda.

According to Uganda Tourism Board statistics, the bookings in the country stood at 76% in 2019 before nosediving to 2% during the lockdown. However, the easing of the restrictions on international travel have injected a new lease of life in the industry which theDirector of Development, East Africa, Marriott International Yasin Munshi seeks to leverage.

“We are excited to debut the Four Points by Sheraton brand in Uganda and further strengthen our relationship with Portman Square. Just like at other Four Points hotels globally, you can expect signature touches in Kampala. Travelers can find the timeless style and comfort they’re looking for with genuine service. Each hotel offers a familiar place with an authentic sense of the local, and friendly service where guests can relax and unwind, watch local sports,” Munshi said.

Portman Square Limited’s Vivek Mathurnoted, “Having seen the success of the brand elsewhere in the region, we believe the Four Points by Sheraton Kampala will become a hub for the modern business and leisure travellers looking for an effortless experience.”

Advertisement



The Four Points by Sheraton Kampala will directly employ 150 people once fully operational with further indirect impact through suppliers, third-party affiliates and partnerships.This will offer relief considering that in Uganda approximately 74.4% of the employees from the industry were declared joblessin 2020 due to the pandemic.

The hotel will feature a modern vintage design and will comprise of 142 well-appointed guestrooms. Other facilities expected at the hotel include an all-day dining restaurant, a lobby bar, lounge, a fitness centre, swimming pool and 600 square meters of meeting space. The hotel is also anticipated to offer the brand’s signature Best BrewsTM program.

It is expected to be situated at the foot of Kololo hill, an upscale residential area, and will also be in close proximity to Nakasero, the central business district of Kampala and home to major private sector companies, ministries and other government related entities. The property will be located approximately 40 km from Entebbe International Airport.