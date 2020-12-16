Govt commits to start SGR works in 2022

By Tom Brian Angurini More by this Author

Government has said construction of the long awaited Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) will start in 2022.

The project, which government says will be completed in 2023, is a major transport link connecting Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and South Sudan.

However, it has stalled due to financing challenges and failure by Kenya to complete its part of the stretch to the Ugandan side. Government has previously said it will start to build its stretch as it waits for Kenya.

Speaking during a media briefing in Kampala yesterday, Eng Perez Wamburu, the SGR project coordinator, said government had so far compensated 4,050 out of 4,827 project affected people in Tororo, Namutumba, Iganga and Mayuge districts.

This, he said, gives government 120 kilometres of land from Tororo through Mayuge out of 230 kilometres of the entire rail corridor.

“This is a massive effort despite underlying challenges and current the economic squeeze occasioned by Covid-19,” he said, noting re-assessment and re-evaluation of land between Jinja and Kampala was ongoing.

The SGR, which is designed to provide a global competitive transport network for both freight and passengers, will specifically reduce transit time from Kampala to Mombasa from between four to six days to just a day.

Mr Wamburu said the rail will also reduce transportation costs by 40 per cent thus reduce the cost of doing business.

The project is expected to create 150,000 jobs directly and indirectly during construction and will boost export and tourism.

It is also expected to be a key component in attracting foreign direct investment thus creating opportunities for economic growth.

