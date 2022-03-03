Mobile money accounts grow to 32 million

The Bank of Uganda has issued a license to Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited and MTN Mobile Money Uganda Limited to conduct various payments through the telecommunication based channels

By  Paul Murungi

What you need to know:

More than 88,000 mobile money agents have been added to the digital financial services ecosystem over the last twelve months

Mobile money accounts have reached 32.3 million, growing by an addition of 900,000 accounts.

