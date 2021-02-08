New deal to enable Post Bank clients to transact in 179 countries

By Ismail Musa Ladu More by this Author

UnionPay International, a Chinese financial services corporation with headquarters in Shanghai, China, has said its partnership with Post Bank seeks to enhance financial inclusion as well as enable customers to transact in more than 179 countries, 50 of which are within Africa.

Post Bank recently signed a partnership that gives the bank’s customers leverage to transact at UnionPay merchant points within and outside Uganda.

The UnionPay PostCard can transact at more than 3,000 merchant locations in Uganda and 52 million merchant points in 179 countries globally.

Mr Luping Zhang, the UnionPay International general manager in charge of Africa, said Post Bank has become one of the entities through which it will seek to drive its financial services business in the Africa region.

On his part, Mr Julius Kakeeto, the Post Bank managing director, said there is need for as many Ugandans as possible to have access to affordable financial services to achieve reduction in cost and access to banking services.

Post Bank focuses on deepening financial accessibility as well as offering affordable products.

