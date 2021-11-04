The number of Ugandans that save has dropped from 3.07 million to 2.77 million, due to among others, impact of Covid-19. PHOTO | FILE

Only 16.3 percent of Ugandans save - BoU 

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • The low savings culture has also exposed the banking sector to expensive credit that comes with a number of challenges among them high interest rates and high averseness towards some sectors such as agriculture that are classified as risky. 
  • During World Savings Day, Ms Goretti Masadde, the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services chief executive officer, said they had conducted dipstick surveys and financial institutions, which reveal a low saving among Ugandans, and particularly the bankers.

Only 16.3 percent of working Ugandans save, according to Bank of Uganda. 

