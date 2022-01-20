Shs13b exchanged illegally daily 

Plans are underway to bring together all forex and money remittance dealers and forge a way to control illegal money remittance activities in the country. PHOTO | FILE

By  BETTY NDAGIRE

What you need to know:

  • To date, more than 300 forex bureaus and money remittance businesses are registered by the Bank of Uganda.

More than Shs13b is exchanged outside licenced forex bureaus and money remittance agencies everyday, according to the Bank of Uganda (BOU).

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.