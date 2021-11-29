Shs27.2b held in dormant mobile money accounts  

In June Bank of Uganda indicated there were at least 10.9 mobile money accounts that had not conducted any transaction in at least three months. Photo | File 

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

  • In response to Daily Monitor’s inquiries, the Central Bank indicated that as of September 30, there were 5.25 million dormant electronic money accounts, holding a value of Shs27.2b. 

At least Shs27.2b is held in dormant electronic money or mobile money accounts, according to Bank of Uganda.

